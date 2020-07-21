Kanye West Thanks Dave Chappelle For ‘Hopping On A Jet’ To Come See Him

Kanye West thanked pal comedian Dave Chappelle for “hopping on a jet” and flying out to Wyoming to see him “doing well.”

“THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL,” the 43-year-old rapper tweeted Tuesday to his millions of followers, along with a brief clip from the 46-year-old comedian’s visit. The post was noted by TMZ, which reported that Kanye West was in Wyoming during the video. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

“DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND,” he added. “ALL LOVE.”

The superstar rapper encouraged Chappelle to make him, his friends and viewers “smile,” adding that the “world needs some joy.” (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

The famed comedian then replied, “Brotherhood is real, love is real.”

West then shared that wasn’t going to lift “our spirits.”

“An uplifting joke,” Chappelle replied. “Now you know I don’t write those.”

Everyone started cracking up and Kanye said, “that was good, that was it.”

The video comes after reports that friends and family are worried and upset with the “Stronger” hitmaker following comments he made during a campaign rally in South Carolina.

As previously reported, West’s speech at the rally was wide-ranging. He revealed that his dad “wanted to abort” him and that his mom “saved” his life. He also said Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” per the Fox News report.