Report: Kanye Turns In Enough Signatures By Deadline To Get On Presidential Ballot In Illinois

Kanye West reportedly turned in enough signatures by deadline to get on the presidential ballot in his home state of Illinois.

Two representatives for the 43-year-old rapper filed 412 petition sheets with the Illinois State Board of Elections just minutes before the deadline, a spokesperson for the state election office told Fox News in a piece published Monday.⁣ (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Now those signatures are in the hands of state officials who must count all of them and make sure there are at least 2,500 to get on the ballot for the race in November. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

The article noted that typically there is space for 10 names on each sheet.

According to the report:

There is a challenge period starting tomorrow morning and running till next Monday, where anyone can lodge a reasonable objection to West’s candidacy. If there are no credible objections adjudicated by the Board of Elections by August 21 and if West garnered the proper amount of signatures, then he would appear on the ballot as an independent in Illinois.

It all comes following a report earlier in the day that West had missed the deadline in South Carolina to be on the presidential ballot there. He needed to turn in 10,000 signatures by noon on Monday and he failed to turn anything in.

However, he will reportedly be on the ballot in Oklahoma and run as an Independent. He only needed to pay a one-time fee of $35,000 to get his name on the ballot in that state.

As previously reported, family and friends of the rapper are reportedly upset and worried about Kanye following comments he made during a campaign rally in the South Carolina on Sunday, per TMZ.

The “Stronger” hitmaker’s speech at the rally was wide-ranging. He revealed that his dad “wanted to abort” him and that his mom “saved” his life. He also said Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” per the outlet.