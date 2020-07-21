Kayleigh McEnany: Lori Lightfoot And Bill De Blasio Have ‘Lost Control’ Of Their Cities

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took aim at several Democratic leaders during a Tuesday appearance on “Hannity.”

McEnany claimed that several Democratic governors — along with Democratic Mayors Lori Lightfoot (Chicago) and Bill de Blasio (New York City) — have “lost control” of their respective cities and states. (RELATED: ‘It’s Absolutely Absurd’: Kayleigh McEnany Quotes Trump On Charges Against Gun-Toting St. Louis Couple)

WATCH:

Host Sean Hannity introduced McEnany by saying that he did not envy her job in the least. “I don’t think you can pay me enough money to do that job,” he said.

Hannity went on to bring up the violence in a number of major cities — some of which have seen a steady stream of violence and unrest since the death of George Floyd in May. Mocking Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who had suggested to CNN’s Chris Cuomo that the autonomous zone in her city could be the “summer of love,” Hannity argued that many of the mayors appeared to prefer yelling at Trump to protecting their own citizens.

“I don’t understand that,” he said.

“That’s exactly right,” McEnany replied. “Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago has lost control of her city. Bill de Blasio of New York City has lost control of his city. These Democrat governors have lost control of their streets and there is human cost. We need to know their names, Sean.” (RELATED: ‘Dereliction Of Duty’: Kayleigh McEnany Fires Back At Chicago Mayor Over ‘Karen’ Remark)

“At least in Missouri, you had a governor who came to the president and said, ‘Hey, I want federal help, whatever I can do to make sure what happened to LeGend Taliferro never happens again,” McEnany concluded. “That’s what a responsible governor does. But instead you have derelict mayors and Democrat streets, and children dying and it’s unacceptable and this president will always stand up for those children, and that’s what I love so much about President Trump.”