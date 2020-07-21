NFL Star Michael Bennett Retires After 11 Seasons

NFL star Michael Bennett has officially retired from the NFL.

After 11 seasons in the NFL and nearly $60 million in contract earnings with the Seahawks, Bucs, Patriots, Eagles and Cowboys, the star defensive lineman has decided that he’s had enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bennett wrote the following in part on Instagram:

Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth – the opportunity to reimagine my purpose.

I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.

You can read his full retirement announcement below.

While I don’t agree with a lot of what Michael Bennett does in his personal life (like his incident with Las Vegas police), but the dude was a hell of a football player.

He dominated offensive lines for more than a decade in the NFL and was an absolute terror for quarterbacks to deal with.

After going undrafted out of Texas A&M, Bennett won a Super Bowl and played in multiple Pro Bowl games.

For a guy who wasn’t even supposed to make the league, that’s a hell of a career.

Now, he can take his stacks of money and enjoy life retirement. His time playing football is over, and after 11 years of taking hits, it seems like a good time to hang it up.

He beats the odds, and for that, Bennett deserves to be applauded.