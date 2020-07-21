Miley Cyrus, Cold Play And More Will Star In iHeartRadio Music Festival Despite Pandemic

Miley Cyrus, Cold Play, BTS and more will star in the annual iHeart Radio Music Festival in September with fans being able to enjoy it all virtually during the pandemic.

The 2020 version of the two-night concert will happen this year with fans being able to catch all the entertainment from their favorite performers by streaming on the CW app on cwtv.com or through iHeart Radio stations, according to Variety in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

BTS, Coldplay, Migos and Miley Cyrus are among the @iHeartRadio Music Festival headliners: The inside track on how the show will go on. https://t.co/uxZYIedpqW — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2020

Ryan Seacrest is set to host the 10th anniversary show which will be taped from stages in both Nashville and Los Angeles. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“Because so many acts live in L.A. or Nashville, we found a way they can drive to the venue,” John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia shared with the outlet.

Some other steps the company will take to make sure to adhere to social distance guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak, include things like, limiting band tappings to the band and approved crew only and after each performance the entire stage will be scrubbed down to allow for another artist to perform the next day.

And even though performers will not have a live audience, Sykes explained that they “will put a Zoom suite of fans in there so the artists can look out and see, but they won’t really be there.” The list of those set to perform can be seen here.

“And we’ll have a production team outside the facility remotely in a parking lot and the artists will have the venue to themselves for an entire day,” he added. “They’ll be able to rehearse, plug in and play live, we’ll have video effects and sound.”

Sykes continued, while sharing they have all kinds of “virtual ideas too where fans will be able to perform with one of the artists onstage. So we’re using the challenges to reinvent and come up with creative things that have maybe never been done before.”

Listeners can catch the 2020 iHeart Radio Music Festival on September 18 and 19 on iHeart Radio stations and stream on CWTV.com. The following week the best performances will air the CW on Sept. 27 and 28, per the outlet.