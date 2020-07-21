Missouri AG Wants To Dismiss Charges Against St. Louis Couple Who Brandished Guns On Property During Protests

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt pledged Monday to seek a dismissal of charges against St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

The couple faced down a group of demonstrators in late June with an AR-15 and a handgun. St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner charged the pair with felony weapons charges Monday.

Citizens shouldn’t be targeted for exercising their #2A right to self-defense STL prosecutor Kim Gardner is engaged in a political prosecution As AG I’m entering the case seeking a dismissal & defend all Missourians’ right to protect their lives/property pic.twitter.com/kQLXOAhFIz — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 20, 2020

“Citizens shouldn’t be targeted for exercising their #2A right to self-defense,” Schmitt tweeted Monday. “STL prosecutor Kim Gardner is engaged in political prosecution … As AG I’m entering the case seeking dismissal & [to] defend all Missourians’ right to protect their lives/property.” (RELATED: Couple Wielding Guns Outside Their Mansion During BLM Protest Are Lawyers Representing A Victim Of Police Brutality)

St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner is engaged in a political prosecution. I entered the case seeking a dismissal. As AG I have a duty to protect the fundamental rights of all Missourians including the right to keep & bear arms in self-defense of one’s person & home. A THREAD — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 21, 2020



Gardner was quick to indicate her disapproval of the McCloskeys’ actions.

“I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns and a violent assault,” she tweeted June 29. “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it with intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

Soon after, local police arrived at the McCloskey home and seized the rifle, prompting outrage from some GOP lawmakers, who urged Attorney General William Barr to investigate the alleged violation of Second Amendment rights. The couple had already given the handgun to their former attorney Al Watkins, according to Fox 2. Watkins subsequently surrendered the gun to police. (RELATED: Civil Rights Activist: Left Is Not Fighting For Social Justice But For ‘Anarchy’)

Mark McCloskey appeared on Fox News to confirm the firearms seizure and to accuse much of the “traditional media” of being in the pockets of “the mob.”

“You know, the traditional media is right behind the mob,” McCloskey said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “We are not allowed to use that word anymore — the large crowd of angry people — and are supporting these entities which are from my understanding Marxist and oppose everything that I stand for and I hold dear.”