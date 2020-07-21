NBA Has 0 Positive Coronavirus Cases In The Bubble At Disney In Orlando

The NBA has done a great job of keeping coronavirus out of the bubble at Disney in Orlando, Florida.

Currently, NBA players are in the bubble preparing for games to return in a few days. The bubble at Disney is designed to keep everyone safe from coronavirus. Apparently, it’s working incredibly well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to SportsCenter, a total of 346 players have been tested in the bubble for coronavirus, and not a single person has tested positive.

The NBA’s bubble in Orlando has been successful thus far. pic.twitter.com/9VWUnLZ6ao — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 20, 2020

This is an incredible update for NBA and sports in general. Not having a single case of coronavirus in the bubble is awesome.

If you asked me if I thought this was possible, I absolutely would have said ‘no.’ I figured we’d have at least one case.

Yet, the NBA has performed hundreds of tests, and not a single one of the tests came back positive. If that’s not a win, then I simply don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #WholeNewGame (@nba) on Jul 20, 2020 at 8:07pm PDT

The key now will be making sure players are kept safe going forward. It’s only going to take one infected player to potentially have an outbreak.

Everything must be done to make sure that doesn’t happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #WholeNewGame (@nba) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:07pm PDT

So far, it certainly looks like the NBA has their coronavirus strategy figured out at a high level, and that’s great news for fans and players.