REPORT: NFL Will Let Players Wear Helmet Decals With The Names Of ‘Victims Of Systemic Racism And Police Violence’

The NFL will reportedly let players wear helmet decals representing the “victims of systemic racism.”

ESPN reported the following details on the plan:

The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence, a league source told The Undefeated’s Jason Reid. Individual players will be given the option to choose different names, the source said.

I can't even begin to tell you how bad of an idea this is. I can't even begin to put into words how foolish this is for the NFL to do.

We’ve been through an incredibly tough time in America over the past several months. We’ve been battling the coronavirus pandemic, the nation was hit by the death of George Floyd and protests and riots engulfed America.

It’s more than fair to say the country is hurting.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

However, this is not the solution. Turning the NFL into a gigantic platform for political messages is a horrible idea.

It’s among the worst ideas I’ve ever heard out of the league. The NBA’s idea for social justice messages to be on jerseys was bad.

This was extremely worse. Not only is foolish and not thought out at all, but it turns every single victim into a debate.

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

The reality of the situation is that not every person killed by the police is an innocent angel. What is going to happen if an NFL player tries to put the name of a cop killer on their helmet?

What if somebody wants to put Assata Shakur’s name on their helmet? The convicted cop killer is in Cuba on the run from justice.

Would the league allow that if a player said they thought she was a victim?

The NFL is a sports league, and it’s loved by people from all over the country and all over the political spectrum. There’s nothing wrong with players voicing their opinions on social media and on their own time.

However, turning the league into a nonstop political circus is going to be a disaster for Roger Goodell. You can take that to the bank.