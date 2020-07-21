Nick Cannon Sits Down With Rabbi Following Anti-Semitic Rant

Actor Nick Cannon brought a rabbi onto his show to talk about the anti-Semitic comments previously made by the actor.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper joined Cannon on Tuesday’s episode of “Cannon’s Class.”

“The core question for everybody in my community is, ‘Is he sincere, is this real,'” Cooper told Cannon.

“Do you feel I’m sincere?” Cannon responded.

“At this point, yes,” the rabbi confirmed.

Cannon claimed he doesn’t have “hatred” for any groups of people.

“I believe hate is a energy, and it’s very contagious,” Cannon said. “I don’t have a hatred towards any groups of people, but specifically, Jewish people because I felt [that] there’s such a connection.” (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Tweets, Deletes Support For Nick Cannon After Viacom Drops Him Over Anti-Semitic Comments)

“You know what that common hate for the Black community comes from and the Jewish community …. white supremacy,” Cannon added. “The idea of eugenics is still placed on us today, in America, and that Hitler adopted … which caused the Holocaust.”

“That’s correct,” Cooper responded. “[It] came from America. Now it’s being used by the communist party in China, against Muslims.”

The exchange comes after Cannon received backlash for comments calling black people the “true Hebrews.” He also said in the now-deleted podcast that those with lighter skin — “Jewish people, white people, Europeans” — “are a little less,” “deficient,” as reported by the Washington Post.

“They had to be savages,” he said per the same report, elaborating on the connection he drew between the weakness of those with lighter skin and their use of violence as a coping mechanism through history.

Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS over the comments. He later apologized on social media.