Notre Dame Won’t Sell Single Game Football Tickets During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Notre Dame won’t sell single game football tickets during the 2020 season.

According to Rivals, the Fighting Irish informed fans with an email that single game tickets won't be for sale during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame is the latest college football program to limit capacity and change ticketing policies for the 2020 season because of coronavirus.

I really don’t understand why schools are making this decision at all. It makes zero sense to me to not sell tickets to individual games.

I totally understand prioritizing season ticket holders and students above sales to the general public. That makes perfect sense during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, what is Notre Dame going to do if not all the tickets available for home games are sold? The seats just stay open?

That seems really dumb and unnecessary. If there’s open seats that can be filled, then tickets should be sold to whoever wants to buy them.

Of course, we still don’t even know if fans will be allowed in at all. There’s still a very real chance that fans aren’t allowed in at all, which would make all of this meaningless anyways.

I certainly hope that’s not the case because football is meant to be played in front of tens of thousands of drunk and passionate fans.