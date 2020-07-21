Patricia Heaton Forgot Her Son’s Birthday And Her Celeb Friends Stepped In To Make It Special

Patricia Heaton forgot her youngest son’s 21st birthday and ended up calling her celebrity friends to make it special, while pal Ray Romano made sure to drag her a bit for it.

It all happened during the 62-year-old actress' appearance via video on "The View" Tuesday when the "Everybody Loves Raymond" star shared how she's known for being "absent-minded" and this time it was forgetting her son's big day.

WATCH:

"I'm kind of notoriously absent-minded, maybe is the word, in our family, and I got a text at the beginning of the year from my youngest son, Dan, who said, 'well, happy birthday to me, I guess', and I was like, I said, 'Dave, we forgot Dan's birthday," the superstar actress explained.

“Not only was it his birthday, it was his 21st birthday, and so, he was at school and I felt so terrible,” she added. “So, I texted all my celebrity friends and I gave them Dan’s number, this is how terrible a mom I am, I am fobbing off my parental duties on to my friends.”

Heaton then went on to explain how she asked them all to please text her son and wish him “a happy birthday.”

“So, he had a wonderful birthday because he was texting in front of his college friends with Ashely Tisdale,” Patricia shared, before revealing that he also “got a personal video from Ray Romano.”

The show then threw to a clip from the comedian who explained that, “Hey, Dan, I know it’s a little noisy, I understand it’s your 21st birthday according to my calendar.”

“I guess your parents don’t have the same calendar that I do, but I keep track of things,” he added. “So, happy 21st birthday. And you know who else keeps track of things? Everybody in my family.”

“Happy birthday,” the group behind him could be heard shouting.

“Patricia, no you’re not a bad mother, you’re just distracted,” Joy Behar explained when the panel came back on. “There’s a thing called a good enough mother and that’s good enough.”