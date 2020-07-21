‘Exeter Sully’: Locals Nickname Young Man After Famous Pilot After He Emergency Lands Plane On Highway

Police have nicknamed a young pilot “Exeter Sully” after he successfully landed a plane on a highway in Pennsylvania.

The pilot called in engine failure around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to a report published by ABC6.

‘Well done young man,’ Exeter Township police said: https://t.co/tjwWxPwe7d — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 21, 2020

A single car was struck during the landing on Route 422, per the Exeter Township Police Department (ETPD). The incident reportedly only caused minor damage.

“Route 422 is back open after a young hero-pilot saved the life of his two passengers when the engine failed on his Cessna,” the police said in the Facebook post. “He landed the airplane on 422, navigating through vehicles and striking one car causing only minor damage.” (RELATED: Eight Feared Dead After Planes Collide, Crash Into Idaho Lake)

“The ETPD responded and quickly secured the scene, ensured the safety of all involved, and coordinated with federal authorities,” the police added. “Just another night on 422. Well done young man!”

Police compared the young pilot to Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who successfully landed a flight in the Hudson River in 2009. The plane hit a flock of geese and lost the engines after takeoff from LaGuardia.

I can’t imagine how nervous you have to be when emergency landing a plane. It’s always amazing to get to read about.

It could have easily been a plane crash, but this hero made it a landing instead.