‘Portland, Oregon, Is Not Out Of Control,’ Says City’s Congressman

Democratic Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer said Monday that “Portland, Oregon is not out control” during a speech on the House floor.

“To be sure, there are some people who have strong feelings and there are some who have done things that are inappropriate and unlawful,” Blumenauer acknowledged. “But that is the challenge of our local officials and our state officials to manage it, not having somebody unwelcome, uninvited and unprepared, coming in to take this difficult situation and make it worse.”

Protests and riots in Portland have resulted in tens of millions of dollars in damages to the community, according to the Portland Tribune.

Blumenauer said President Donald Trump was “declaring war on America’s cities” by sending federal forces to “protect monuments and statues.”

The Department of Homeland Security will reportedly send 150 agents to Chicago this week, per the Chicago Tribune. The congressman also said the Trump administration plans to send personnel to Atlanta, Kansas City and Seattle. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Portland Rioters Burn American Flag, Break Down Fencing At Federal Courthouse As Officers Respond En Masse)

“What about protecting the American people and their constitutional right to protest?” Blumenauer asked, saying that federal forces were “seriously injuring people exercising their right to protest”

The congressman said that federal intervention was only “taking a very challenging situation in my hometown and making it worse. But make no mistake. This isn’t just about Portland, Oregon. We watched what they did in Lafayette Park, across from the White House.“ (RELATED: ‘We All Should Be Patriotic’: Veteran Hangs American Flags At Portland Courthouse)

He said the action at Lafayette Park was an assault on “innocent protesters in order to have a photo op for the president of the United States.”

“Who’s going to be next?”

There have been reports that United States Customs and Border Patrol agents have been snatching rioters off of the streets and detaining them without charge.