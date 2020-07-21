Editorial

REPORT: The NFL Holds The Rights To The Super Bowl Hotels In Tampa For 4 Weeks After The Game Is Scheduled

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell News Conference

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The NFL reportedly has the rights to the hotels the league needs for the Super Bowl in Tampa for an extended period of time.

According to Pat McAfee, a source informed him that the NFL has the rights to the hotels for the Super Bowl in Tampa for four weeks after the game is scheduled to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Super Bowl is currently scheduled to happen February 7. Watch McAfee break it down below.

If this is true, then it more or less indicates that the NFL is prepared to delay the season because of coronavirus.

As McAfee pointed out, it certainly seems like the NFL is preparing to potentially back up the NFL if the league needs to.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on

I hope the report is true because then it at least shows that the NFL is prepared to handle any and all outcomes related to coronavirus.

I’d way rather the NFL has the hotels in Tampa and not need them than need them and not have them. The league being prepared just makes sense.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on

We’re living in a crazy time and coronavirus has done a number on the world of sports. At the very least, you have to be prepared. From the sounds of it, the NFL is ready to roll with whatever punches might come their way.