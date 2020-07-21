SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Implies That Athletes Are Safer On Campus Than At Home

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has no regrets about bringing athletes back to campus.

The SEC has allowed football players and other athletes to return to campuses for voluntary workouts during the coronavirus pandemic. While some might not like the move, Sankey thinks it’s for the best. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a snippet released from the Tuesday night “Real Sports” episode, Sankey said the following when talking about bringing athletes back and whether they were put at risk:

You’re asking a question in comparison. So in comparison to what? To having them workout at homes or home gyms that may have been their own hotspots, without oversight of sports medicine specialist, without strength and conditioning coaches? And that reality informed what I still believe was the right decision.

You can check out his full answer below.

HBO interviewed Greg Sankey for Real Sports and this excerpt they’re releasing to the press is… well, it’s something pic.twitter.com/kJOy9UMA4Y — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 20, 2020

As universities and coaching staffs across the nation seem determined to resume activities in the COVID-19 environment, #RealSports speaks with Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the SEC, about plans to restart. Tune in July 21 at 10PM on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/JI6OI3vTSL — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) July 20, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with Sankey if I tried. Is there anyone who honestly believes athletes are better off at home than on campus?

It doesn’t even seem like a tough call at all. On campus, the resources are plentiful. I find it borderline impossible to believe any athlete can match them at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jul 19, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

Major college campuses have medical professionals right there and the best food and nutrition available for athletes, and players can be monitored.

This shouldn’t even be a debate at all. Athletes are lightyears better on campus than they are off of it. If the choice is bringing football players back or keeping them home, the first choice is hands down the easy one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Jul 15, 2020 at 5:53pm PDT

Now, there’s still no guarantee that football happens, but Sankey and everyone else who allowed athletes to return should be applauded.