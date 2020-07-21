STUDY: 78% Of People Are Okay With Sports Returning Without Fans

The majority of sports fans are okay with games resuming in empty stadiums.

According to a study conducted by ESPN, 78% of fans 18 or older are okay with games happening without people in the stands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA, NHL and MLB are all slated to play in empty stadiums. Fans attending NFL and college football games is still up in the air.

I would love to meet the people outside of the 78% of individuals who support games returning without fans in the stands.

At this point, we just have to accept that games aren’t going to happen with fans in the stands for several leagues.

That’s just the reality of the situation. We can kick and scream about it or we can move forward with the games being on TV.

I’d rather have something than nothing at all. It’s not even a hard call. If the options are between games not happening and games happening without fans, then I’ll take the latter option with a smile on my face.

At the end of the day, fans just want the games to happen. If we have to watch on TV, then we watch on TV. If some people can be in the seats, then fans will go.

All that matters is that we get sports to return in America. Everything after that is just gravy.