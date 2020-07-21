‘Wishing Me Death’: Syracuse Student Dishes On Threats, Discrimination Over Her Conservative Views

Adrianna San Marco, a Syracuse University student in New York opened up to the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about the bias and threats she says she experiences on campus for her conservative views.

“I’ve gotten it mostly on Twitter and Instagram with people threatening to assault me, beat me up, I had someone say they hope I get shot in the head, other people wishing me death, wishing that I burn in Hell,” said San Marco. “Most of these are coming from Syracuse University students.”

She told the Caller that she has reported the death threats to police and had sent a letter to administrators in June to bring attention to what has been happening to her and other conservative students on campus, as she says this isn’t an isolated incident. (RELATED: Trump Looks To Force Campuses To Protect Free Speech.)

San Marco says officials never responded to her letter, which is why she won’t return in the fall.

She says she feels unsafe.

My time on Syracuse University’s campus has come to a close. After continued silence from administrators and further degration to my safety I can no longer justify returning to campus this fall. pic.twitter.com/f92HM49TAC — Adrianna San Marco (@adriannasanmarc) July 19, 2020

WATCH:

Syracuse University has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea