Trump Predicts Mail-In Voting Will Lead To ‘Most Corrupt Election’ In US History

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that mail-in voting could jeopardize the accuracy of the 2020 election.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION,” the president wrote on Twitter. (RELATED: This 1 Piece Of Data You May Have Missed Could Give Republicans Hope This Fall)

Republicans and Democrats have repeatedly clashed over funding for mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The president has long expressed concern that an implementation of nationwide mail-in voting could lead to a surge in voter fraud ahead of November’s election.

A survey conducted earlier this year by the Republican National Committee (RNC) found that 62% of voters believe there is fraud in U.S. elections, and that 57% of Americans are concerned that mail-in voting could taint the integrity of U.S. elections.

Democrats tend to support vote-by-mail amid the pandemic, citing health concerns. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a $3.6 billion bill for just such a reason. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG Ken Paxton Explains Why He’s Fighting Against Voting-By-Mail During Coronavirus)

The state of California recently had to toss out over 100,000 ballots from March’s presidential primary election, the highest number in a statewide election since 2010.

Meanwhile, Republican Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins was charged with three felonies earlier in July after allegedly voting illegally during a 2019 local election. Watkins denied the allegations, claiming he is the victim of a political prosecution.