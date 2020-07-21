Trump Objects To Provision Renaming Military Bases Named After Confederates In New Defense Act

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he objected any version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes provisions that would rename military bases currently named after Confederate military figures.

Trump has long opposed efforts to rename the bases, saying in June that he “will not even consider” changing the names. He has similarly defended Confederate statues, and has had harsh criticisms for protesters who seek to tear down monuments to America’s founding fathers. The White House released a statement Tuesday saying Trump would veto any version of the NDAA that pushes for the renaming.

“The Administration strongly objects to section 2829, which would require renaming of certain military institutions,” the White House announcement read. “It also has serious concerns about provisions of the bill that seek to micromanage aspects of the executive branch’s authority, impose highly prescriptive limitations on the use of funds for Afghanistan, and otherwise constrain the President’s authority to protect national security interests.”

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been among the most prominent politicians pushing for Trump to rename the bases. She ordered the removal of several paintings and statues from the U.S. Capitol this spring in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. (RELATED: Trump’s National Guard ‘Surge’ Allowed George Floyd Protesters To ‘Demonstrate Safely,’ White House Says)

Trump signed an executive order in June criminalizing destruction of monuments on federal property. The order was a response to attempts to topple the statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square park, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” the president tweeted. “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”