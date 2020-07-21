Wisconsin Is Projected To Play Georgia In The Peach Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers are projected to meet the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl.

According to bowl projections from The Game Haus, the Badgers and Bulldogs will meet in Atlanta, Georgia for the NY6 game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Would I be okay with the Peach Bowl if that’s how it all shakes out? Obviously. It’s a very prestigious bowl and it’s an NY6 bowl.

It’s hard to get angry about playing in an NY6 bowl against an SEC powerhouse. It’d be a great opportunity for the program to play Georgia.

However, I think I speak for Wisconsin fans everywhere when I say we’re ready to take that next step as a program.

That means cranking things up a notch and making the playoff. Our schedule was primed for a playoff run in 2020 before coronavirus.

Now things have changed, because we have no idea what our schedule will be. Still, I don’t think the playoff is unrealistic at all with our schedule.

An NY6 bowl is the bare minimum I expect out of Wisconsin for the 2020 season. Anything less and our season will be a disaster.

Our sights should be set on the playoff. If you want to be the best, then you have to demand to play the best. The only way to do that is make the playoff.