See Pictures From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 6 ‘All For Nothing’

Pictures from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode “All for Nothing” have hit the web, and there might be a major clue contained in them.

The sixth episode of season three will air Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and we’re coming off one of the most emotional episodes in the history of the show. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Beth Hates Jamie In The New Episode ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’)

In “Cowboys and Dreamers,” we learned Beth was sterilized as a kid when Jamie took her to get an abortion. We also saw John and Rainwater form another unlikely alliance.

Now, it looks like Rainwater will rely a little bit on Monica to help get the job done. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Take a look at all the photos from the newest episode below.

We’re going to see what role Monica plays in the upcoming episodes. She’s becoming more and more okay with the Dutton lifestyle ever since the end of season two.

While she wasn’t down for the cause early on, she certainly appears to be since Kayce, John and Rip took care of business to get Tate back.

Now, how will Rainwater look to use her to meet his goals? Will her loyalty be tested?

As for the rest of the crew, something tells me we’re just getting started with the abortion storyline. There’s no chance in hell that ended after a single episode.

You better believe Rip will be looking for trouble, and I have no doubt he’s going to find it.

“I’ve made two decisions in my life based on fear. And they cost me everything.” #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/wQSol45b7Y — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 20, 2020

Finally, Lloyd is an absolute hero for hitching with this young barrel racer. Good for him. What an absolute star.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for “All for Nothing.” It looks great.