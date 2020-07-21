See The Best GIFs From The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” aired Sunday night, and we now have the best GIFs from “Cowboys and Dreamers.”

The hit show with Kevin Costner has been dropping the best GIFs after every episode in season three, and the ones from “Cowboys and Dreamers” are all awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Beth Hates Jamie In The New Episode ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’)

Obviously, the biggest plot reveal was the fact Beth hates Jamie after she was sterilized while aborting Rip’s child.

Let’s dive right into the best GIFs from “Cowboys and Dreamers.”

1) Beth realizes she’s pregnant, and Jamie helps her get an abortion:

2) Beth reveals the heartbreaking truth to Rip.

3) Jamie is sworn in as the attorney general of Montana.

4) Roarke realizes that Beth is going out of her way to screw with him, and he’s not happy!

5) Kayce looks to do some good for the family of a horse breeder who killed himself. John is more than happy to get involved.

6) Rip does Rip things and reminds people he’s one of the baddest men in the valley.

7) The Bunkhouse crew cuts loose with a few drinks with the ladies.

Well, folks, there are all the best GIFs from the fifth episode of season three. Now, we wait for “All for Nothing” to air this Sunday night on the Paramount Network! (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

I can’t wait to see what we get, and make sure to check out all my interviews with the cast below!