‘Yellowstone’ Draws Nearly 3.7 Million Live Viewers For Episode 5 Of Season 3

“Yellowstone” put up some monster TV ratings Sunday night when “Cowboys and Dreamers” aired on the Paramount Network.

Coming off of episode four’s strong ratings, “Cowboys and Dreamers” generated nearly 3.7 million live viewers on the Paramount Network this past Sunday night, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Beth Hates Jamie In The New Episode ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’)

It’s worth noting that these numbers don’t include streaming, which will boost the numbers north by several million more viewers.

So, do we think people were excited to tune in for the big reveal between Jamie and Beth in episode five of the new season? The numbers would certainly seem to indicate that people couldn’t wait to find out why Beth hates her brother.

I told my mother before the episode aired the numbers were going to be through the roof. I wasn’t wrong at all. They’re were gigantic as people found out about the abortion storyline. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

The ratings for season three of “Yellowstone” have been gigantic ever since the first episode of the season aired.

It doesn’t look like we’re slowing down at all. With every passing week the numbers seem to tick up, and that’s great news for everyone involved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jul 20, 2020 at 10:06am PDT

I can’t wait to see what we get in episode six, and I have no doubt that the ratings will only continue to get bigger from here.

To everyone watching, make sure to let us know your thoughts on season three in the comments!