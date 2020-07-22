One-Year-Old Twins Shot In Ohio As Violence Continues To Escalate

A pair of one-year-old twins were shot in their home early Wednesday morning, the latest incident in a string of firearm homicides in Canton, Ohio.

Twins Ace and Arcel Lucas were taken to a local hospital after gunshots were fired into their home while sleeping on the couch. Ace died while his brother is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, Fox 8 reports. Police say the twins’ parents were asleep and not injured. (RELATED: Here’s How Many People Were Shot In NYC Over July 4th Weekend)

The city of Canton recorded two other fatal shootings within the last 24 hours, according to Fox 8.

Ronald Pleasant, 31, and Brandon Bush, 20, were killed in separate shootings late Tuesday night, with two other men hospitalized from gunshot wounds.

The Canton Police Detective Bureau is working alongside the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force to investigate the shootings, Fox 8 reports.

In recent weeks a nationwide uptick in fatal shootings, often involving children, has received national attention.

Over the July 4 weekend, six children were shot and killed in cities around the country including San Francisco, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Chicago. The children ranged in age from six to 14 years old.

Chicago alone recorded a total of 66 shooting victims and six homicides over the 4th of July weekend in a city increasingly plagued by gun violence.

15 residents were shot at a funeral service Tuesday evening in an apparent gang-related attack.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.