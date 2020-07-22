Bleacher Report Ranks Ohio State Number 1, Wisconsin Is 15th

Bleacher Report thinks Ohio State is the best football team in America.

The popular publication recently released its projections for the AP top 25 preseason rankings, and the Buckeyes were sitting at the top. Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and LSU rounded out the top five.

Where were my Badgers? Wisconsin slid in at a wildly disrespectful 15th!

As I’ve said many times before, I have no beef at all with Ohio State being number one to enter the season. I have no complaints at all.

Ohio State is loaded with talent, Ryan Day is an excellent coach and Justin Fields is a star quarterback. The Buckeyes are incredibly legit.

There’s no question about that at all.

Having said that, the fact Wisconsin is 15th is legit laugh out loud funny. Did half the team quit and nobody other than Bleacher Report was told?

Ranking the Badgers that low is just comical. It’s just comical and there’s no other way to put it.

Not only are the Badgers going to be one of the best teams in all of America, but they should be viewed as the second best team in the B1G entering the season behind only OSU.

Our defense is going to be an elite unit, our quarterback situation is the best that it’s been in years and I have no doubt we’ll reload at running back.

Anyone who thinks Wisconsin won’t ball out in 2020 is a moron.

Keep betting against. I love that kind of energy. Nothing makes me happier than proving people wrong. See all you in September!