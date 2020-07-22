REPORT: Blue Jays Will Play In Pittsburgh After Being Banned From Home Arena

The Toronto Blue Jays will share an arena with the Pittsburgh Pirates if the state of Pennsylvania approves of the idea, per The Associated Press.

The Blue Jays will call Pittsburgh home this season. ????‍☠️#MLB #BlueJays. pic.twitter.com/oDVa3Vh3Eb — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) July 22, 2020



PNC Park, located in Pittsburgh and home of the Pirates, would share the area for a majority of the Blue Jays’s home games if the state approves, officials familiar with the situation told the AP. Canada recently denied permission for the Blue Jays to play at Rogers Centre in Toronto due to the need for the teams to repeatedly cross the border. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Will Throw First Pitch As MLB Resumes Season Thursday)

Pirates President Travis Williams, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo and Pirates manager Derek Shelton all reportedly voiced approval of the teams joint residency. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that the team has five locations the team could play at, but did not name them, per the AP.



Akins reportedly said that the team preferred to be housed in a major league ballpark, but would likely host games at their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, if that was not an option. Akins stressed that health and safety for all teams involved was a priority, according to the AP.

The Pirates are led by general manager Ben Cherington, a former Blue Jays executive.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to open their season against the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida Friday. Their first scheduled home game is July 29 against the World Series Champion Washington Nationals.