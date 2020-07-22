Candace Cameron Bure Talks About Being A Christian In Hollywood

“Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure has explained the role of Christianity in her life.

Cameron Bure opened up about what her faith means to her in an interview published Wednesday by Fox News.

“My faith is really the foundation of who I am,” Cameron Bure told the outlet. “It’s so important to me, and it’s always a part of me, whether it’s at home and privately, or when I’m reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on.” (RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Backs Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Scandal Fallout)

Cameron Bure said her faith is part of her “being.” She also revealed she had turned down multiple roles because the scripts didn’t align with her religious beliefs, Fox reported. Cameron Bure said she has always put her faith first in her career.

“The Bible to me is truth,” she continued. “I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn’t go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God’s in control of everything.”

“I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life,” Cameron Bure added. “So it’s not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. How it helps me? It’s hard to say because it’s just a part of my being.”