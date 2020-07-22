Chicago Mayor Says She Won’t Allow ‘Trump’s Troops … To Terrorize Our Residents’ As 14 People Are Shot In Amid City’s Gang Violence

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she will not “allow Trump’s troops” into her city, as 14 more people were shot in gang violence.

“Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents,” Lightfoot tweeted.

The Trump administration is poised to send 150 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents to Chicago, according to numerous reports. But it is not yet clear whether the force will be agents from DHS or other federal agencies. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Cites COVID-19 For City’s Escalating Murder Rate)

President Donald Trump said Monday he wants to send federal forces to “Democratic cities” to quell riots and reduce lawlessness.

The federal-municipal debate continues as 14 people were shot near a funeral home Tuesday night in Chicago’s South Side, The New York Times reported.

During a funeral, a car reportedly drove by and someone in the vehicle began shooting. There was return fire from one or more people in the group, The Times reported, noting that police found 60 shell casings at the scene of the crime. The wounded are being treated at local hospitals.

Lightfoot responded to the tragedy in a Wednesday morning tweet that called the attackers “cowardly gunmen” and described the incident as “a horrific mass shooting.” (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Heard Calling Police Union Leader A ‘Clown’)

Shootings killed 18 people over the last weekend in June in the city — including two children and a teenager, establishing a trend that has continued throughout July.

The mayor has been sparring with the Trump administration over Chicago’s lost lives. During her July 16 daily press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to Lightfoot as a “derelict mayor” who “should step up and ask for federal help because she is doing a very poor job at protecting her streets.”

Lightfoot responded by tweeting, “Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth.”