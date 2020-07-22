Damani Felder Reacts To Nick Cannon’s Racist And Anti-Semitic Comments

Damani Felder, the founder of YouTube’s ‘The Right Brothers,’ spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Nick Cannon’s recent comments, the Black Lives Matter movement and more.

Comedian, rapper and television host Nick Cannon expressed anti-semitic and racist comments recently that led to his termination at Viacom and public scrutiny.

“This is just the latest example of what I like to call ‘black supremacy,'” Felder said. “It really has taken root in this country in the last five to 10 years actually. It’s this notion that black people are inherently superior when the stated mission has always been equality.”

Felder also commented on stars like Ice Cube, who has also posted anti-semitic messages recently.

“If you claim that as a disadvantaged or minority group that you want to be treated with respect, you have to also treat other minority groups with respect, as well. It’s a two-way street,” Felder said.

Felder added that “BLM has seeped into the social consciousness to such a degree that everyone feels like they have to listen if a BLM person or if there’s a black person, in general, speaking on anything. It doesn’t even matter if they’re speaking about anything that actually makes sense.”

Felder also commented on Marcellus Wiley’s recent criticism about BLM’s mission statement, the National Museum of African American History and Culture graphics on “whiteness” in America and more. (RELATED: ‘People Are Starting To See What Black Lives Matter Really Is’: Damani Felder Speaks Out Against BLM)

