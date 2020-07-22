David Pollack Suggests Permanently Moving FCS Football To The Spring

ESPN college football expert David Pollack recently had an excellent suggestion for FCS football.

FCS football is the division of ball right beneath FBS programs, and includes teams like North Dakota State, Montana State and other similar schools of that size. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to coronavirus, many FCS programs have already packed it in for the fall, and will try to play in the spring. Pollack, who was a star during his playing days at Georgia, thinks the FCS should remain in the spring. You can watch him break it down below.

What if FCS football permanently moved to being played in the spring?@davidpollack47 wouldn’t mind the idea of more football to watch year round ???? pic.twitter.com/g4fJ0S2GwM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 21, 2020

Is there a single word of what Pollack said that doesn’t make sense? As a gigantic football fan, I’m in love with this idea.

The unfortunate reality of the situation is that the majority of college football fans would love FCS games, but they’re never going to watch them over the big boys.

It doesn’t mean the talent level isn’t high. It most certainly is. I attended Montana State my freshman year, and they had a hell of a team.

Now, they’re not going to hang with Oregon, but it’s the best college football in the country outside of the FBS. Hell, North Dakota State has regularly beaten FBS teams.

If the FCS moves to the spring, then they have a real shot at getting a ton of eyeballs, TV deals and elevating their brands.

People love college football, and we all complain about how the season isn’t long enough. Well, this is an easy fix.

Move the FCS to the spring and I think you’d find an explosion interest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NDSU Football (@ndsufootball) on Jul 7, 2020 at 5:34am PDT

I’m all in on this idea, and I have a feeling a ton of college football fans feel the same way.