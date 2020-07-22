Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush Accuses Trump Of Trying To Start A ‘Race War’

Democratic Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush accused President Donald Trump of wanting to start a race war during a Wednesday radio interview on “The Joe Madison Show.”

“That’s Trump’s game plan. Trump wants to instigate a race war. He wants to have black folks fighting white folks,” Rush said. “He wants to have black folks fighting white folks, so he can rise up and say, ‘I’m the real Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and I’m the President. Reelect me.'”(RELATED: This 1 Piece Of Data You May Have Missed Could Give Republicans Hope This Fall)

UNHINGED: Dem Rep. Bobby Rush compares federal agents to the KKK, accuses the Trump admin of trying “to instigate a race war” Rush was co-founder of the Illinois Black Panther Party & via LA Times he was a “black-power advocate spouting: ‘Off the pigs.'”pic.twitter.com/QZZq9Lsbhm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 22, 2020

“He will do anything and everything to do that, because he wants to be reelected at all costs,” Rush added.

Rush, who represents part of the Chicago area in Congress, added that he believes the president is trying to stir up “racial animus” with his plans to send federal troops to Chicago and other major cities. (RELATED: Congressman Accusses Chicago Police Of Relaxing, Eating Popcorn In His Office During Riots)

Chicago is one of several major cities across the U.S. that has experienced a surge in violent crime in the aftermath of protests over the death of George Floyd. Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that she would attempt to stop federal agents from coming into the city.

“Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents,” Lightfoot tweeted.