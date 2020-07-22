Greg Sankey Says The SEC Will Determine ‘Next Week’ If Football Teams Can Practice

The SEC will make a decision on football practices happening at some point next week.

The college football season is slated to start in a few weeks, but nobody knows whether or not it will as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is nearing a decision on when teams can throw on the pads. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The milestone check next week is are we ready to move into that stage of practice, and part of that will be a conversation about what will the season look like,” Sankey told ESPN’s Rece Davis during a Tuesday night interview.

We need practices to get rolling as soon as possible. Today is July 22. We’re about a week away from August, and we’re 38 days away from the season starting.

We can’t wait too much longer for practices to be underway. We just can’t. The longer we wait, the less likely football happens.

Players need several weeks in order to prepare for the start of the season. We’ve already pushed it to the eleventh hour.

Now, it’s time for some final decisions to be made, and I hope like hell the SEC says they’re playing football in the fall.

If they aren’t practicing by the start of August, then football as scheduled just isn’t going to happen.

Let’s get things rolling, and let’s get them rolling as quickly as possible. We need football and we need to beat coronavirus.