Brazilian President Tests Positive For Coronavirus For The Third Time: Report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday to CNN Brasil he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he had first positive July 7, CNN reported.

After initially testing positive for coronavirus on July 7, Bolsonaro started working in partial isolation at the presidential residence while continuing to be regularly tested, CNN reported. This is the third time Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19 since his initial infection.

Bolsonaro said Tuesday he had hoped that his latest test would be negative so that he could start working again, according to CNN.

Bolsonaro was criticized for downplaying the seriousness of the virus and reportedly called the coronavirus “a little cold” when the pandemic began, BBC News reported. A judge ordered Bolsonaro to wear a mask after he didn’t wear a mask in public numerous times. (Related: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus)

On June 23, Brazil had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the U.S., BBC reported.

As of Wednesday, Brazil has approximately 2.1 million coronavirus cases, The New York Times reported. Around 81,487 people have died in Brazil from COVID-19.