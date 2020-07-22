Kanye West Tweets, Deletes Post About Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian

Rapper Kanye West went another Twitter rant early Wednesday in which he claimed he’d been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian.

West later deleted the tweet, according to a report published by Page Six.

In a string of now deleted tweets, Kanye West says Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Meek Mill, he has been trying to get a divorce from her for a year, says someone killed Michael Jackson, and alleges Drake and Larsa Pippen are involved in some type of nefarious activity. pic.twitter.com/Xp1J9I9LO0 — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 22, 2020



“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,'” Kanye wrote in the twitter rant.

The “Stronger” rapper also called his mother-in-law “Kris Jong-Un” in the same tweet. (RELATED: Kanye West Tweets Out Amazing Photoshopped Picture Of Mount Rushmore Amid Conflicting Reports On His Presidential Run)

Kanye’s twitter rants Wednesday followed another rant that occurred Monday. As previously reported, Kanye accused Kardashian and Kris Jenner of flying a doctor out to Wyoming to try to “lock” the rapper up.

Kanye was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, but confirmed the illness while promoting his Ye album in 2018. He has been candid about the disorder in the past.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to address Kanye’s recent rants, Page Six reported.

Kim Kardashian’s statement just posted to her Instagram stories is well worth reading. pic.twitter.com/XV9mIZvTlt — claudia irizarry aponte (@clauirizarry) July 22, 2020



“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kardashian wrote on her Insta stories. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she added.

Kardashian continued by defending Kanye and saying the rapper is often misunderstood.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she said. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions.”