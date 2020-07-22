Katy Perry Explains Why She Ended Feud With Taylor Swift Publicly

Musician Katy Perry claimed she made up with Taylor Swift publicly to show girls an example of “redemption.”

Perry explained the decision during a recent interview with Howard Stern, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

1 year ago today, Taylor Swift released the music video of “You Need To Calm Down” where Katy Perry made an appearance ????➕????=❤️ pic.twitter.com/U6LU3viiBT — ???? (@lightperrysk) June 17, 2020

“Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs … time will tell my story,” Perry said. “What I’m so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption.”

“It’s hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we’re super friendly and I’ve always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other,” she continued. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Talks About The Dangers Of ‘Cancel Culture’ In New Vogue Interview)

I’m happy that Perry and Swift could get over whatever it was that caused them to be feuding in the first place. The two reportedly had a falling out after Perry hired back-up dancers out from under Swift during her “Red” tour, according to Time magazine.

This is where I think Swift was a little in the wrong. She didn’t have to be petty about it and talk to the press about it, but she did. They’ve since made up and Perry appeared in Swift’s recent music video for “You Need To Calm Down.”

“Well we fight like cousins.” — Katy Perry on conspiracy that her and Taylor Swift are ninth cousins. pic.twitter.com/77GASGNGox — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 10, 2020

It’s so important for young girls to be able to have role models like this. The message Swift and Perry’s reunion gives to young girls is amazing.