Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Skipped His Sister’s Wedding So He Could Stay In The NBA’s Bubble

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso skipped his sister’s wedding so that he could remain in the NBA’s bubble at Disney.

Two days before his sister Megan’s July 18 wedding, Caruso decided that he couldn’t go because of coronavirus fears, according to an ESPN profile. He tried to make it work, but it just wasn’t in the cards.

“Megan is as close to my No. 1 fan as anyone could get…If I was on a team that didn’t have title aspirations — a team trying to hold on to the No. 8 seed or something — it might have been different. But we have worked too hard,” Caruso told ESPN about skipping his sister’s wedding. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I might be in the minority here, but I actually respect the hell out of this move from Caruso. I respect the absolute hell out of it.

When my older sister got married, she asked me to shave my playoff beard that I was rocking because the Red Wings were making a run.

I refused to. When asked why, I told my parents she could get divorced in a year and this wedding will be pointless. Championships are forever. Ultimately, the Red Wings were out of the playoffs before her wedding so it didn’t matter.

So, as you can see, I understand choosing the pursuit of a title over a wedding. If you leave the NBA bubble, then you have to isolate again upon returning.

If you get coronavirus, then all bets are off. You have no idea what might happen at that point. Caruso and the Lakers are gunning for a ring.

Sacrifices in any war have to be made!

Now, might his sister be a bit upset? Sure, but that NBA ring will heal that wound real fast!