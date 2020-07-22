LSU QB Myles Brennan Uses Trees For Weightlifting During The Coronavirus Pandemic

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan had a unique way to lift some weights during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Garland Gillen, the LSU starter and replacement for Joe Burrow “used a chainsaw to cut down trees so he could use them for weightlifting.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Watch the epic video below.
During the quarantine #LSU QB Myles Brennan used a chainsaw to cut down trees so he could use them for weightlifting. Gotta get that workout in! @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/jnxiDtIZ6j
— Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 22, 2020
Is college football the coolest sport or is college football the coolest sport on the planet? LSU’s starting QB is out here lifting parts of cut-down trees to stay in shape!
That’s the kind of grit you simply can’t teach. You’re either born with that toughness or you’re not.
Imagine probably being able to just order a basic weight setting or firing up a chainsaw to cut down trees, and choosing to do the latter.
That’s the kind of guy I want under center on my team. That’s the kind of guy I want slinging the ball for my squad.
I have no idea if LSU will dominate in 2020 or not, but I’m all-in on Brennan being a star.