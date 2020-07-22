LSU QB Myles Brennan Uses Trees For Weightlifting During The Coronavirus Pandemic

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan had a unique way to lift some weights during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Garland Gillen, the LSU starter and replacement for Joe Burrow “used a chainsaw to cut down trees so he could use them for weightlifting.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the epic video below.

During the quarantine #LSU QB Myles Brennan used a chainsaw to cut down trees so he could use them for weightlifting. Gotta get that workout in! @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/jnxiDtIZ6j — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 22, 2020

Is college football the coolest sport or is college football the coolest sport on the planet? LSU’s starting QB is out here lifting parts of cut-down trees to stay in shape!

That’s the kind of grit you simply can’t teach. You’re either born with that toughness or you’re not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) on Aug 27, 2019 at 7:40am PDT

Imagine probably being able to just order a basic weight setting or firing up a chainsaw to cut down trees, and choosing to do the latter.

That’s the kind of guy I want under center on my team. That’s the kind of guy I want slinging the ball for my squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jul 19, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

I have no idea if LSU will dominate in 2020 or not, but I’m all-in on Brennan being a star.