Navy AD Chet Gladchuk Says America Can Be ‘Assured’ That They’ll Play Army In Football

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk doubled down on his claim that the Midshipmen will play football against Army this season.

Gladchuk already said the Midshipmen will find a way to play the Black Knights during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and he's not giving an inch from that stance.

He told Paul Finebaum during a Tuesday interview, “Even in WWII, we found a way to play the Army-Navy game … The nation can be assured that, at least, Army-Navy will prevail.”

I love this attitude from Gladchuk. I absolutely love it. The game is slated to take place in Philadelphia, and the city has already banned fans from sporting events.

If Philly just bans sporting events, then the historic football rivalry just needs to be moved to West Point or the Naval Academy.

Either way, the game has to happen. That much is for sure. We have to find a way to make sure Army plays Navy in football.

While neither team is going to compete for a national title, it’s almost symbolic and poetic that the Black Knights and Midshipmen would play during a national crisis.

It’d be a great way to remind people of the strength of America.

Let’s get it done, folks! Army and Navy need to play and we need to get back to living life as normal.