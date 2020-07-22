NFL Makes Wearing A Mask Mandatory For Fans Attending Games

NFL fans will have to wear a mask if they want to attend a game this season.

According to Brian McCarthy of NFL PR in a Wednesday tweet, masks will be mandatory during the 2020 season as we battle the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s also still no guarantee just yet fans will be even allowed at games, but if they are, we now know they’ll be wearing masks.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

While I’m not anti-mask like some people reading this probably are, I’m also not really interested in attending a sporting event wearing one.

I’ll probably end up not attending a single football game in 2020 if masks are mandated, and I’m okay with that.

I want to drink beer, eat food and get rowdy. The mask is going to be a problem for the first two, and I suppose for number three.

Honestly, at this rate, I’d rather just chill at home with some beers, great food and a solid crew of people, and enjoy the games that way.

There’s next to zero chance you’ll catch me at an NFL game this season. It’s just the way it is, and I’m okay with it.