The NFL Officially Cancels Preseason During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NFL won’t play preseason games during the 2020 season.

After lots of speculation the preseason is being canned or shortened, Mike Garafolo reported that players were informed Tuesday by the NFLPA that the entire thing had been scrapped during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFLPA leadership told players on a conference call a few minutes ago there will be zero preseason games this year, sources say. Not a surprise given the league offered that but now all but official, according to the union. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 21, 2020

This is without a doubt the correct call from the NFL. I don’t usually give Roger Goodell props for making good decisions, but canceling the preseason is a great call.

Preseason games during a normal season are a complete joke for most players. The only people who benefit are fringe roster players.

Otherwise, it’s just an opportunity for players to get hurt.

Now, we’re in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and the last thing we need to be doing is playing meaningless football games.

Does this suck for guys on the verge of making a roster? Yes, and camp just got a hell of a lot more important.

Despite that fact, it’s still 100% a net positive. There’s simply no reason to play the preseason given the situation we’re in.