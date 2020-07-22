Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Slammed After Avoiding Hotel Quarantine In Australia To Live In Mansion

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban were called out after they managed to avoid quarantining in a hotel in Australia to live in their mansion during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 53-year-old actress and Urban reportedly flew with their two daughters from their home in Nashville on Monday to Sydney in a private jet and didn’t have to spend 14-days in quarantine in a government approved hotel and went straight to their multi-million dollar estate, according to the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

‘No exemptions’ but Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban allowed to quarantine at separate NSW location https://t.co/TdfkODbstp — The Guardian (@guardian) July 22, 2020

According to a Page Six report:

Australian law mandates that citizens returning from overseas must quarantine in a state-approved hotel for 14 days. However the New South Wales government can grant exemptions from staying at a hotel if there are “strong medical, health or compassionate grounds.”

The Hollywood couple’s exception apparently didn’t sit well with a lot of people with some blasting the pair as “rich and privileged.” (RELATED: Emmy Winner Working On ‘Mr. Rogers’ Set Suffers Scary Heart Attack On Set. Plummets From Balcony)

“Very disappointed in @NicoleKidman and @KeithUrban not going into quarantine like the rest of the people coming from overseas,” one person tweeted. “The rich and privileged getting away with it again. Besides, we have plenty of talented Australians living here that could help with the film industry.”

Another wrote, “This is how quarantine fails when procedures are not being followed. Double standard is not on! And you nailed it – they are here because of money! Money always talk!”

However, others noted the government’s exception and suggested Kidman and the country music star were still following the rules.

“Anyone can apply for the exemption from hotel quarantine if they can provide evidence of being able to self isolate,” one person wrote. “Try to gain more information before [criticizing] someone.”