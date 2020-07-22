Packers Expecting Roughly 12,000 Fans At Games During 2020 Season, Can Still Be Profitable With Capped Capacity

The Green Bay Packers expect to be just fine if capacity is capped during the 2020 season.

According to The Action Network, Packers president Mark Murphy spoke with the media Tuesday, and informed them that the team is anticipating around 12,000 fans at games during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Jul 3, 2020 at 5:36pm PDT

Even with limited capacity the team still believes they’ll be profitable, and there are stacks of money in the bank ready to help them survive the year.

Murphy revealed that the Packers have $411 million in the organization’s corporate reserve fund, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Jun 24, 2020 at 2:40pm PDT

While we don’t know for sure, I’d be willing to bet most NFL teams are in a very similar position to the Packers.

Surviving a single down season shouldn’t do anything to derail an NFL franchise. The payout to NFL teams last year was $296 million per team, according to The Action Network.

As the report pointed out, that payment alone can meet payroll. So, teams shouldn’t have any issue making it through a single season as we fight coronavirus with limited capacity or empty stadiums.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Jun 15, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

How long can NFL teams operate under a model like that? Well, that’s a totally different question, and nobody probably knows the answer. Let’s hope we never have to find out.