‘Police Officers Are Jumping From The Sinking Ship’: Dean Cain Lays Out The Impact Of Defunding Police

Actor Dean Cain highlighted the violence and unrest plaguing New York City as he spoke with the Daily Caller about the impact of defunding police.

Cain weighed in on two major cities where bold steps have already been taken to either cut funding to police departments or dismantle them altogether — Minneapolis, where the city council has voted to disband the department, and New York City, where funding has already been cut by $1 billion for the next year.

“Minneapolis is going to be a disaster. New York City IS a disaster (the stats are overwhelmingly terrible), and Mayor de Blasio needs to go,” Cain continued. “Morale in the NYPD is terrible, and officers are retiring in such numbers that they’ve had to cap the number. Police officers are jumping from the sinking ship, and I can’t blame them. I wouldn’t want to be a police officer in either city — and that’s terrible.” (READ CAIN’S FULL INTERVIEW HERE)

Cain, who is well known for his portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman in the 1990’s drama “Lois & Clark,” knows what he is talking about — he traded his cape for a badge two years ago and swore in as a reserve police officer in St.Anthony, Idaho. (RELATED: ‘Superman’ Dean Cain To Put On Badge As Reserve Officer, Because ‘Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes’)

“I jumped at the chance and put on the badge.” On @foxandfriends, actor @RealDeanCain talked about his recent decision to join the St. Anthony, Idaho Police Department as a reserve officer. https://t.co/PQcNaHwdqq pic.twitter.com/gMQJ9h2U19 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 21, 2018

Cain told the Daily Caller at the time that he had jumped at the opportunity because only “pretend heroes wear capes,” while “real Superheroes wear uniforms and badges and stethoscopes! Real superheroes are members of our military, law enforcement, and first responders.”