Donald Trump Sends Letter To Charlie Daniels’ Widow

President Donald Trump sent a letter of condolences to the widow of country legend Charlie Daniels.

Trump sent the letter on July 17 and Hazel Daniels shared the letter on The Charlie Daniels Band’s Instagram account Monday.

“Dear Hazel, I was saddened to learn of the loss of your beloved husband, Charlie, and send my deepest condolences,” the letter from Trump began.

“Charlie will forever be remembered as a true American patriot, and his contributions to country music will be celebrated for generations,” the letter continued. “He inspired many Americans with his unyielding support of our brave men and women in uniform. Your husband reminded us that we must honor those who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedoms. Our great Nation depends on artists like Charlie who promote love of country. He will be greatly missed.” (RELATED: Country Music Legend Charlie Daniels Dead At 83)

“May his music continue to reverberate in the hearts of countless Americans,” Trump signed off his letter.

Hazle used Instagram to thank the president for the note.

“We are honored that you would think of us in our time of grieving,” Hazel captioned the photo of the letter. “Thank you so much.”

Hazel signed the thank you from herself and her son, Charlie Daniels, Jr.

Charlie passed away July 6 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83 years old at the time of his death. Charlie is survived by his wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels Jr.