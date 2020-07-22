REPORT: A Total Of 95 NFL Players Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Nearly 100 NFL players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Dov Kleiman, the NFLPA announced that 95 players have tested positive for coronavirus through July 21. ProFootballTalk reported the same. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s worth noting that the last available data on the NFLPA’s website has the number at only 59, which is lower than the 72 positive cases through early July. The website might have a glitch or just not be properly updated.

95 #NFL players have tested positive for the coronavirus as of today across the league according to @NFLPA https://t.co/CgoMJFL5NH pic.twitter.com/CX3yuPvYya — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2020

While 95 sounds like a gigantic number, we need everyone to take a breath. There’s no reason to panic. There’s no reason to panic at all.

The number of active cases isn’t even known, but I can promise you not every player who has tested positive still has the virus.

We’ve had stories about players getting sick at this point for months. Many of them have been isolated, healing and are just fine.

It also only averages out to be about three players a team. While having 95 players test positive for coronavirus isn’t great, it’s not something the league can’t deal with.

Camps start for the full rosters in a few days, and the key will be keeping everyone safe once they’re there. If the NFL can do that, then we’re going to be in business once fall rolls around.

If not, then the season will be in big trouble.