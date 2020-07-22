Editorial

REPORT: Kevin Garnett Is Part Of An Investment Group Trying To Buy The Minnesota Timberwolves

BKN-SIXERS-WOLVES-GARNETT-02

(Photo: CRAIG LASSIG/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Kevin Garnett is reportedly trying to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Shams Charania, Garnett is part of an investment group trying to buy the T-Wolves from current owner Glen Taylor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Garnett was the face of the Timberwolves before going to the Boston Celtics, and is probably the best player in franchise history.

This is kind of a cool thing. I have no idea how much money Kevin Garnett has in the bank, but he obviously doesn’t have enough to buy an NBA team.

An NBA franchise isn’t selling for less than a billion dollars, and there’s no chance at all that Garnett has that kind of money.

No chance in hell.

However, he could serve as the face of the investment group and he could once again be the face of the franchise if they take over ownership.

He’s a guy the fans are familiar with. Garnett is an NBA legend and it seems like a smart idea to make him the public face of any group trying to buy a team.

We’ll see what happens with Garnett and his group, but seeing the former T-Wolves superstar return to buy the team would be pretty awesome.