REPORT: Kevin Garnett Is Part Of An Investment Group Trying To Buy The Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Garnett is reportedly trying to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Shams Charania, Garnett is part of an investment group trying to buy the T-Wolves from current owner Glen Taylor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Garnett was the face of the Timberwolves before going to the Boston Celtics, and is probably the best player in franchise history.

NBA/Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett and a group of investors are seriously interested in and exploring bid for Minnesota T’Wolves from Glen Taylor, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

Kevin Garnett and his group are preparing a bid to submit to Glen Taylor to purchase the Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/uYvqYOzMKz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

For Garnett, this bid is personal because of his stature within the franchise. Garnett wants to purchase the team and keep it in Minnesota, sources said. Glen Taylor told @JonKrawczynski that keeping the franchise in Minny is a requirement. https://t.co/zTPDteOPJy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

This is kind of a cool thing. I have no idea how much money Kevin Garnett has in the bank, but he obviously doesn’t have enough to buy an NBA team.

An NBA franchise isn’t selling for less than a billion dollars, and there’s no chance at all that Garnett has that kind of money.

No chance in hell.

Kevin Garnett would be part of a team to own the Timberwolves mostly in name. Made $330 million in salary in the NBA, but after taxes, agent fees, and a financial advisor stealing what he says was $77 million, he likely doesn’t have the money to make a dent. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 22, 2020

However, he could serve as the face of the investment group and he could once again be the face of the franchise if they take over ownership.

He’s a guy the fans are familiar with. Garnett is an NBA legend and it seems like a smart idea to make him the public face of any group trying to buy a team.

We’ll see what happens with Garnett and his group, but seeing the former T-Wolves superstar return to buy the team would be pretty awesome.