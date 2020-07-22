Trevor Lawrence Responds To Reporter Who Trolled His Engagement To Marissa Mowry

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit back at a reporter who trolled his engagement.

Lawrence recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry, and Baton Rouge sports reporter Matt Trent trolled him during a broadcast by calling Joe Burrow his dad and saying he gave away another ring on a football field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nothing better than seeing your son take the next step as a man. Congrats to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his engagement. @JoeyB is one proud dad!! #GeauxTigers #LSU pic.twitter.com/86IS8mENdF — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) July 18, 2020

The national champion tweeted and deleted, “Hahaha I love when grown men try this hard to talk about me [laughing crying emoji].”

You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet at Barstool Sports.

I love the fact Lawrence chirped back, but this is one of those tweets you simply can’t delete once you hit send.

If you’re going to respond, then you just have to roll with it. It’s that simple. You can’t back down at all.

As I said when talking about Trent’s jokes, college football is awesome because literally nothing is off-limits. People chirp each other for anything and everything.

I love the fact Trent joked about Clemson losing in the national title game to LSU. I love the fact that Lawrence responded even more, but you can’t delete the tweet, Trevor!

Hit send and embrace the carnage and chaos!

Keep that energy, Trevor! That’s what makes college football the best sport on the planet.