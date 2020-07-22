Editorial

Trevor Lawrence Responds To Reporter Who Trolled His Engagement To Marissa Mowry

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit back at a reporter who trolled his engagement.

Lawrence recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry, and Baton Rouge sports reporter Matt Trent trolled him during a broadcast by calling Joe Burrow his dad and saying he gave away another ring on a football field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The national champion tweeted and deleted, “Hahaha I love when grown men try this hard to talk about me [laughing crying emoji].”

You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet at Barstool Sports.

 

Easiest YES of my life!!! I love you always Trevor ????

A post shared by Marissa Layne Mowry (@marissamowry210)

I love the fact Lawrence chirped back, but this is one of those tweets you simply can’t delete once you hit send.

If you’re going to respond, then you just have to roll with it. It’s that simple. You can’t back down at all.

 

A post shared by Marissa Layne Mowry (@marissamowry210)

As I said when talking about Trent’s jokes, college football is awesome because literally nothing is off-limits. People chirp each other for anything and everything.

I love the fact Trent joked about Clemson losing in the national title game to LSU. I love the fact that Lawrence responded even more, but you can’t delete the tweet, Trevor!

Hit send and embrace the carnage and chaos!

Keep that energy, Trevor! That’s what makes college football the best sport on the planet.