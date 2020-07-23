Editorial

Alabama Has The Most Bowl Wins In The Past Decade With 10

GLENDALE, AZ - JAN. 11: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hands with head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers after the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Jan. 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers with a score of 45 to 40. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Alabama Crimson Tide have the most bowl wins in college football over the past decade.

As pointed out by FOX College Football, Nick Saban and company have 10 bowl wins in the past 10 years. Clemson is second with nine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s worth noting that playoff wins count towards this total. You can see the list below.

I love seeing stats like this. It seems like whenever FOX College Football releases these lists, it’s always Alabama and Clemson at the top.

It’s truly incredible just how dominant the Crimson Tide and the Tigers have been over the past decade.

Both schools have absolutely run shop across the college football landscape, and it’s been entertaining as all hell to watch.

I’m not even an Alabama guy. As everyone knows, I live to crush and shred the SEC. It’s what I do best, but the facts are the facts.

Nobody can touch Nick Saban’s resume. Now, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney might get there someday, but he’s not there yet.

Saban is living on his own planet when it comes to dominating college football, and that’s just the reality of the situation.