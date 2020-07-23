Alabama Has The Most Bowl Wins In The Past Decade With 10

The Alabama Crimson Tide have the most bowl wins in college football over the past decade.

As pointed out by FOX College Football, Nick Saban and company have 10 bowl wins in the past 10 years. Clemson is second with nine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s worth noting that playoff wins count towards this total. You can see the list below.

These teams know how to get a W in Bowl Games ???? pic.twitter.com/mXCOo3IL5P — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 22, 2020

I love seeing stats like this. It seems like whenever FOX College Football releases these lists, it’s always Alabama and Clemson at the top.

It’s truly incredible just how dominant the Crimson Tide and the Tigers have been over the past decade.

Both schools have absolutely run shop across the college football landscape, and it’s been entertaining as all hell to watch.

I’m not even an Alabama guy. As everyone knows, I live to crush and shred the SEC. It’s what I do best, but the facts are the facts.

Nobody can touch Nick Saban’s resume. Now, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney might get there someday, but he’s not there yet.

Saban is living on his own planet when it comes to dominating college football, and that’s just the reality of the situation.