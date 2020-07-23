Dr. Fauci Throws The First Pitch Of The MLB Season And It’s Wildly Off-Target

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s 2020 Major League Baseball season-opening first pitch at Nationals Park didn’t exactly go as planned Thursday night.

In fact, if the great Bob Uecker were calling the game, he might have described it as “JUST a bit outside.”

The Washington Nationals announced Monday that Facui, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of President Donald Trump’s White House coronavirus task force, would receive the honor of throwing out the first pitch as the Nationals played the Yankees. (RELATED: President Trump Celebrates The Return Of Sports: ‘An Essential Part’ Of America)

“Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the defending World Series champions said via statement.

An avid Nationals fan, Fauci often wears the team logoed face mask he wore Thursday night.