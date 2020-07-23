Antonio Brown Demands The NFL Give Him A Deadline For The Investigations Into His Conduct

Antonio Brown might not be retired after all, and he wants the NFL investigations into him to end.

Brown recently announced that he was stepping away from football, and everyone took that as a sign the circus was finally ending. Well, that was foolish on our part. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God ???????? — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

Brown wants the NFL to wrap up the investigation into him so that he can sign with a team. The former Steelers receiver has been accused of sexual misconduct and faced charges in Florida stemming from an incident with a moving truck driver. Both could result in potential suspensions if he signed with a team.

The disgraced wide receiver wrote the following in part on Instagram late Wednesday night:

The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it’s feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving!

And around and around we go, folks! The circus never ends with Antonio Brown. One moment, he’s done playing football. A couple days later and he’s out here demanding that the NFL finish the investigations into him so that he can play again.

I’m legitimately sad for Antonio Brown. Showed up to jail tonight in the same suit he wore to the 2018 NFL honors. I’m sick of hearing the “this is CTE” reasoning. Those eyes aren’t CTE. Those are the eyes of a broken man. Hopefully this is his rock bottom and he can start new pic.twitter.com/XcDQOqYdVi — Nate Mendelson (@NateMendelson) January 24, 2020

It’s almost like this dude has no idea what he wants to do other than get attention, which he’s great at.

Will the NFL comply with his demands? I doubt it. Roger Goodell probably doesn’t give a damn what Antonio Brown wants.

Why would he? He’s busy running the most important pro league on the planet.

We’ll see what happens, but nobody should be shocked that this circus isn’t over.